Police called to Sunderland street after concern for woman

Police officers made checks of Sunderland homes after concerns for a woman found injured in a street.
Northumbria Police officers were called to Hartington Street, in Roker, earlier this afternoon after reports of concern for a woman, who they found suffering from facial injuries.
As part of inquires they were seen making checks in nearby Gladstone Street.
A force spokesman said: "At 1.39pm today, police received a report of concern for a woman on Hartington Street, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and found a woman with minor facial injuries.
"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.