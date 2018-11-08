Police called to Sunderland street after concern for woman

Police officers made checks of Sunderland homes after concerns for a woman found injured in a street.

Northumbria Police officers were called to Hartington Street, in Roker, earlier this afternoon after reports of concern for a woman, who they found suffering from facial injuries.

Officers on Gladstone Street earlier on today.

As part of inquires they were seen making checks in nearby Gladstone Street.

A force spokesman said: "At 1.39pm today, police received a report of concern for a woman on Hartington Street, Sunderland.

“Officers attended and found a woman with minor facial injuries.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

There was police activity on Gladstone Street as part of inquiries.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.