Police called to help person on Roker Pier following family's calls for concern

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said officers were called at 1am to a male at Roker Pier. He was located and returned safely to his family.

The coastguard were also called out at 1.15am to assist police officers.

As the team were leaving the station they received an update that the person was safe and they were no longer needed.

*You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.