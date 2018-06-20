Police appeal after Sunderland bus assault

Police investigating an assault on a bus in Sunderland have released pictures of four people they want to speak to.

At around 6.14pm on Tuesday, May 8, police received a report of an assault on a bus in Washington Road.

Can you help police trace these people?

Two men were sat on the upper deck when they were assaulted by a group of people who got on at Washington Road. After the incident, the offenders then got off at the same stop and ran off into a nearby housing estate.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his eye.

Officers have now identified three men and a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the ongoing investigation.

They were on the bus at the time of the offence and could help police with their enquiries.

The four, or anyone who witnessed the attack, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1014 080518.