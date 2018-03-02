Police and Sunderland City Council take joint decision to close A690

Northumbria Police and Sunderland City Council have taken the joint decision to to close a stretch of the A690.

Durham Road is now closed between A19 and A182 westbound only (heading towards Durham) due to the current severe weather conditions.

Access will be maintained for residents up to Hangmans Lane.

Diversions via A19, A183 and A182.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "The A690 Westbound from the A19 to Houghton is shut due to dangerous snow conditions.

"This is with immediate effect.

"Please travel safely."