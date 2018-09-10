Police and council to host meetings following murder of Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett

A number of pop-up meetings will be held in Sunderland this week to offer reassurance to the public amid an ongoing murder investigation.

Officers were called to the One Stop Shop, on Sea Road, on Wednesday evening and found Joan Hoggett, 62, with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing. She was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of her injuries.

The One Stop shop remains closed today.

Ethan Mountain, 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields has been charged with murder and appeared before on Saturday where he was remanded in custody to appear before the Crown Court at a future date.



Police believe this was an isolated incident, but are encouraging members of the public who are concerned or who have any questions to talk to them at a series of drop-in meetings this week.

Officers, along with representatives from Sunderland City Council, will be at Fulwell Library on Wednesday and Friday to speak to residents and business owners about last week’s incident, as well as any other issues in the local area.

Superintendent Paul Milner, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a really tragic, isolated incident which we recognise has had a significant impact on the local community.

“Our thoughts go out to Joan’s family at this terribly difficult time.

“My message to the public is one of reassurance, and anybody with any concerns is advised to speak to a nearby officer or attend one of the scheduled drop-in meetings. Our officers will be happy to talk to you.”

A pop-up meeting was also held at the library today.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and chairman of the Safer Sunderland Partnership, Councillor Michael Mordey said: “The community has been shaken by the recent tragic events, and these latest ‘pop-up’ meetings have been organised to give local people the chance to meet our officers and raise any concerns that they may have.

“We were all shocked and saddened by Joan Hoggett’s death, and hope people will come along to the meetings at Fulwell Library this week to share their views and opinions with us on what happened, as well as any other issues in the community.

“The best way to target criminal and anti-social behaviour is by listening to people’s concerns, and then discussing how we can all work together to best address them.”

The public are invited to attend the pop-up meetings, 5pm-7.30pm on Wednesday and 3pm-4.40pm on Friday.

The Friends of Fulwell are planning to meet on Wednesday night at 6pm in Fulwell Library, when members plan to discuss the idea a vigil could be held so people can gather and unite in showing their respects to Joan.