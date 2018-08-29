Plans in to add new car park at Sunderland care home

A care home is set to benefit from a new 18-space car park under new plans submitted to Sunderland City Council.

Applicant Countrywide Care Homes has applied to the council to build a car park for the Barnes Court Care Home, near Barnes Infant School.

Proposals aim to use an unused stretch of land bordering the care home’s existing gardens in back lanes between Wycliffe Road and Cleveland Road.

If approved, the 70-square-metre site would include a single entrance for care home staff and visitors and a existing substation building would remain on the site.

The care home currently has parking spaces near its entrance and another area for cars along the eastern side of the building.

A planning statement reads: “The current parking provision is not sufficient to meet the needs of staff on-site and any visiting healthcare professionals or visitors.

“Previously, on-street parking on the roads surrounding the care home helped to meet the overflow needs.

“However this option has now been removed through the provision of residents only parking restrictions.”

The statement added the plans were an “ideal opportunity to provide dedicated parking for the care home” and access to the existing substation would not be affected.

A decision is expected to made on the application by October 4 with a consultation running until September 5.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service