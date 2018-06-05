Plan for new fence in Sunderland street to curb fly-tipping criticised

Plans to build a fence to combat fly-tipping have been criticised over fears offenders could dump rubbish through a maintenance gap.

Sunderland City Council’s (SCC) area development sub-committee met on June 4 to discuss plans for 20 metres of new fencing near Newport Dene.

The SCC-submitted application includes a 2.5 metre fence near The Crescent, in New Silksworth, after councillors demanded action to tackle fly-tipping.

But plans for a gap to allow access to a telegraph pole were criticised, with Coun Colin English questioning how effective the fence would be.

“They will walk down the side where the telegraph pole is and dump it. Just put in a gate,” he said.

Coun Patricia Smith also acknowledged that ground levels near Newport Dene and public right of ways had made the fence “difficult to design”.

“I don’t know whether the gap should be that big,” she added.

A planning officer explained the gap was needed for technicians to perform maintenance and that the purpose of the scheme is to “alleviate ongoing anti-social behaviour at the site.”

A report prepared for the panel added: “The Crescent has been used for unlawful fly tipping of domestic rubbish for a long period of time, and the local ward councillors have requested that the fence be erected at the end of the road to deter such fly tipping.

“It is hoped that this proposal will reduce the accumulation of unsightly rubbish and reduce the cost of removing the unwanted debris.”

The report adds the fence will not impact wildlife, views or highways and that six bollards will be installed at the end of the road as an extra deterrent.

Following disucssion, the plans were given the go ahead by councillors.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service