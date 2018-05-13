Picture special: Sunderland City 10K and half marathon

Runners of all shapes, sizes and abilities took to the streets today for the latest Run Sunderland festival.

Club athletes and fun runners took part in the City 10K and half marathon around the city centre.

Some were running against the clock, others to raise money for charity and a few just to prove a point to themselves.

The theme for this year’s event was #runwiththetide, as Sunderland prepares to host the Tall Ships Races in July.

Check out our gallery of pictures to see if you or anyone you know got caught on camera by our photographer.