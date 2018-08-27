Picture special: Crowds flock to Seaburn vintage car and bus rally

Vintage vehicle owners from up and down the country descended on Sunderland today for an annual show.

Organised by the North East Bus Preservation Society, the display made the perfect finale to the bank holiday weekend for dozens of families.

Jackie Soppitt, 77, of Seaham with his grandson Daniel, eight.

A number of historic vehicles were on display.

There were also trade stands and amusements to keep the whole family entertained throughout the day.

We were there with our camera getting a closer look at some of the vehicles, and meeting some of you too.

Scroll through our picture gallery above to take a look at some of the motors on display - and see if you can spot anyone you recognise visiting today’s rally.