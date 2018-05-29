Person brought to safety from wrong side of Sunderland bridge railings

A person sparked an emergency services call out after they were spotted on the wrong side of the railings over the Wearmouth Bridge.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and a crew from Sunderland RNLI were alerted to the incident just before 7.30pm yesterday.

The Coastguard arrived to find the person in the care of the police, while the RNLI was stood down before its officers left the station at Roker.

A spokesman for the RNLI crew said: "Thankfully as our volunteers were assembling at the lifeboat station.

"The incident was successfully resolved by police at the scene.

"Once cancelled, the lifeboat was rehoused before our volunteers returned home to enjoy the remainder of Bank Holiday Monday with their families."

