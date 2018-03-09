Person brought to safety from wrong side of Sunderland bridge railings

A person who sparked an emergency service alert when they were spotted on the wrong side of a bridges railings has been brought to safety.

Police and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to the Wearmouth Bridge just before 1pm after concerns were raised.

A spokesman for the Coastguard team said: "As our officers arrived on scene the person had been brought to safety and into the care of the police."

The Samaritans can be called free on 116 123 24-hours a day and emailed via jo@samaritans.org.