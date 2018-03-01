People warned to stay away from affected areas amidst flood risk warning for coastal communities

People are being warned to stay away from affected areas amidst a flood risk warning in coastal communities.

The Environment Agency has issued an alert spanning the Tyne and Wear Coast, informing people that 'Flooding is possible - be prepared'.

The alert issued will remain in force this from 1.15pm until 6.30pm today.

Strong winds are forecast to cause wave overtopping and spray at Seaham Harbour and Docks, Seaburn Lower Prom, Whitley Sands Promenade and King Edwards Bay throughout this period.

The agency expects this flood alert to remain in force throughout the week due to a continued risk of minor impacts, resulting from a combination of spring tides and onshore wind and waves.

People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast.

The agency will continue to monitor the situation. For tide levels, see local tide tables or the GOV.UK website.