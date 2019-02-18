Penshaw Bowl 2019: Details released for Sunderland's favourite family Easter event - and there's a change from last year

The countdown to the Penshaw Bowl 2019 has begun.

Organisers have released details of this year's family Easter event, which is ,massively popular among families in the city.

Family fun at the festival

The 2019 Penshaw Bowl will take place on Thursday 18 April, changing its date back from Good Friday back to Maundy Thursday, when it traditionally took place.

But the event is staying at its new home: the Amphitheatre at Herrington Country Park.

Traditionally the event was held on Penshaw Hill, but after bad weather forced the bowl to be cancelled for a number of years, it was moved to the park below.

Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Linda Scanlan said: “I’m delighted to open such a popular Easter event and look forward to welcoming families from throughout the city to join in the egg rolling along with a whole host of other family activities.”

Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, Councillor John Kelly added: “Annual events like this are a great way of bringing people from across the community together, and getting everyone involved in different, fun ways of exercising.”

In addition to the traditional egg rolling contest, families can enjoy a jam packed day out by taking part in a range of activities aimed at all ages.

Visitors can try their hand at kite flying, visit the craft market or join SAFC’s Foundation of Light in a round of inflatable foot darts.

For families feeling a little more energetic the Active Sunderland team will be at hand to encourage families to get involved with a range of sporting activities.

One of last year's attendees, Oliver Wardle, aged five, said: “I loved the swing ball at the Active Sunderland Festival at last year’s Penshaw Bowl. I can’t wait to go back and try other activities this time around.”

Access to the Active Sunderland festival is £2 per person and gives visitors access to mini golf, small sided games and tug of war alongside many other fun activities.

The free egg rolling competition is open to all children aged nine and under and will be officially opened by Her Right Worshipful, The Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Lynda Scanlan.

Bowling times are 1pm and 3pm, visitors are asked to pre-register their roll by going to www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/penshaw-bowl .

Visitors are asked to come along with their pre-decorated egg, clearly marked with the child’s name and age, 15 minutes before their reserved time slot.

Please visit www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk for the latest information on this, and all other Sunderland events.