Pedestrian injured after being hit by truck in Sunderland

A pedestrian suffered 'minor injuries' after being hit by a truck in Sunderland last night.

An exit slip road of the A19 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Motorists were advised to use an alternative route as the exit slip road for the A1231 to Sunderland and Washington was blocked.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We received a report of a collision at 12.35am today.

"A person had walked into the road and was hit by a truck.

"They sustained minor injuries."

Highways England had last night posted on Twitter: "The A19 northbound exit slip road for the A1231 to Sunderland and Washington is closed due to a serious collision.

"It will remain closed for some time.

"Please use an alternative slip road for the A183 or A1290."