Patients and families share their stories of Christmas and New Year health emergencies as they thank Sunderland Royal Hospital staff

Patients and their families have thanked Sunderland Royal Hospital staff for their care and help after their Christmas and New Year emergencies.

Figures released yesterday showed in the three week period covering Christmas and New Year, Sunderland Royal Hospital saw a significant increase (16%) in the number of seriously ill patients arriving by ambulance.

The hospital received more patients than the region’s two major trauma centres in Newcastle and Middlesbrough, with an average of over 100 ambulance arrivals every single day, in one of the busiest festive periods in their history.

Ken Bremner, chief Executive of South Tyneside and City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trusts, praised the hard work and dedication of hospital staff as the figures were released.



Now patients and their families have left their own thanks on our Facebook page, telling their own stories of health panics over the festive season - and how caring staff helped.

Angela Miller said: "Amazing staff!! My son was admitted on Xmas day and from walking through the doors to being discharged a few days later they never left his side despite how busy it was.

"Without the care he received and quick thinking doctors the outcome could have been a lot different!"

Vanessa Raper said: "My dad at casualty three times in twenty four hours. It was completely manic but his care was truly amazing.

"He got admitted to C33 last Thursday and I can not speak highly enough of care hospitality and kindness enough. Fantastic care brilliant staff and great care. Casualty staff you were all amazing. C33 staff and care outstanding. Thank you for everything xx

Yvette Boundy said: "They are amazing hard working caring staff. Looked after me fantastically when I was in at New Year."

Tommy Elliott Wonderful, my wife was rushed into Sunderland Royal on Christmas day, all the staff were totally amazing x

Jane Bramley said: "Wonderful bunch of humans who work tirelessly for the best outcome for patients. Never known a harder working group of staff than the emergency department especially at this time of year.

"Well done everyone, you truly are superb."

Rose Wharton said: "Can't praise them enough worth there weight in gold they really looked after my husband."

Sharon Williams said: "As always, team ED never fail to work endlessly to meet the demands of the public. Well done everyone you are an amazing team. xx "