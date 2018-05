A partially sighted pensioner who went missing after he was last spotted leaving a bar has been found.

Joseph David Thompson, 69, had not been seen since Saturday evening, when he left Steels social club, on Peacock Street West.

Concerns have been raises since the 69-year-old went missing following a visit to Steels.

Northumbria Police has now said he has been found and has thanked everyone who shared its appeal.