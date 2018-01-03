Pan left on grill sparks fire in Sunderland home

Oil left in a pan under a grill led to a fire in the kitchen of a Wearside house.

Crews of firefighters from Marley Park, Sunderland Central and Washington fire stations were called to Rannoch Road in Hylton Red House after the oil caught light.

The 13 officers arrived to find the fire had been put out by the householder, after they had managed to turn off the heat.

The room was left with minor smoke damage, with a fan used to clear the house of fumes.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said no one was hurt in the incident, which happened at 11.20am today.