Pair spark armed police operation after carrying weapons in the street

Two bungling target shooters sparked an armed response when they were seen carrying air rifles in Sunderland.

Kyle Bennett, 21, and Lee Widdrington, 37, had hoped to do some target practice on Tunstall Hills.

But concerned members of the public reported them to police on October 29 last year after spotting them carrying their weapons, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

However, before they were even spotted, the pair hit a snag when they realised they had forgotten their ammunition, the court was told.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: "The police got information about two persons using rifles in a public area between Tunstall and Ryhope.

"When the officers caught up with them, they were on Toll Bar Road.

"These defendants each had a 177 BSE air rifle. Admittedly both were unloaded.

"Mr Widdrington said 'me and Kyle went to the forest to shoot some targets. On the way back, police armed response turned up'.

"He said he didn't know who owned the land, but said he thought it was public land.

"He was asked if he had a lawful reason for carrying an air weapon in a public place and he said 'no'.

"He was asked whether he agreed to relinquish the air weapon to police and he said 'no, it's on finance, I owe money on it'."

Bennett, of Windermere Avenue, Easington Lane, and Widdrington, of Heworth Avenue, Ryhope, both admitted carrying unloaded air weapons in a public place.

The pair were not represented by solicitors in court.

Widdrington said: "I apologise. I thought we'd be out of the way in the forest, but other people obviously saw us."

Bennett said: "We were going out to shoot some targets, but we didn't have our magazines. It was a good thing we didn't have our magazines because we couldn't do any shooting.

"I apologise for being so stupid carrying it out of the case."

Distric Judge Roger Elsey said: "You have limited offending history and you did co-operate with the police.

"I will be making a forfeiture order for these weapons, which at least one of you will continue to pay for."

Widdrington and Bennett were each fined £150 and were told to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.