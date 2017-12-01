Owners of historic buildings hit with improvement orders in action on Sunderland street

The owners of three buildings in a city centre street have been served with improvement notices by Sunderland City Council.

The owners of Sydenham House 21 Fawcett Street and Corder House 22 Fawcett Street, which are both listed buildings, and 23 Fawcett Street, have been ordered to carry out improvement work.

Works have already been carried out at Sydenham House and are underway at Corder House, and the council is awaiting further information for number 23.

Fawcett Street forms part of Sunderland’s Historic High Streets Heritage Action Zone. As part of this initiative, the council is working with property owners and tenants to ensure the better care and improvement of its historic buildings.

Councillor Mel Speding, the authority's Cabinet Secretary, said this this might involve enforcement action where appropriate to secure a programme of repairs to buildings in poor condition.

"This council has the authority and the powers to see that owners repair buildings which have fallen into serious disrepair," he said.

"These properties in Fawcett Street are part of this historic area and are seen by thousands of people every day.

"The decay in these properties has been noticeable for some time with vegetation growing out of both Sydenham and Corder House. These are both Grade II listed properties and they're notable for their striking red brick and terracotta details.

"The council regularly contacts property owners in Sunderland about maintenance and upkeep.

"This is because neglected and decaying properties can cause public safety problems, they can attract crime and anti-social behaviour, they do not help attract new investment, and it is un-neighbourly if a property is run-down."

The Heritage Action Zone is a partnership project led by Historic England and the City Council. It aims to transform Sunderland’s high street heritage, building on previous work by the council and local partners to revive historic Sunderland and reconnect it with the modern city centre.

Where informal approaches fail to have the desired effect, the council has powers under the Town & Country Planning Act requiring owners to repair properties, which adversely affect the amenities of the area.

These powers are directed towards buildings in prominent locations, which have fallen into an advanced state of disrepair, ensuring that the council’s resources are directed where they are most needed to maximise the benefits to its communities.

Coun Speding added: "The council is pleased to note that there has been progress from some of these Fawcett Street owners and the council is continuing to monitor the situation."