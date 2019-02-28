‘Outstanding’ - that’s much loved Denise

A Wearside midwife has been nominated for a health award after being hailed as ‘outstanding’.

Denise Mace, a Band 7 midwife at Sunderland Royal Hospital, admitted to being ‘surprised and quite emotional’ after learning she was in the running for a Best of Health Award.

I like to go round each room and make sure the women are happy with their care. It is nice to listen to their stories. And it is nice to see mums come back for subsequent babies and they recognise you Denise Mace

Part of the stirring nomination said: “The skill and knowledge Denise displays is unbelievable.”

Denise told the Echo: “I got an email to say I had been nominated and I thought ‘oh my goodness. I was quite surprised and quite emotional.”

She described her love for the women she helps and said: “I like to go round each room and make sure they are happy with their care. It is nice to listen to their stories.

“And it is nice to see mums come back for subsequent babies and they recognise you. I really enjoy the rapport.”

Denise also embraces the challenge of change in her job and described how she once implemented a new project which helped to bring down re-admission rates for women who had had a Cesarean section.

And just as importantly, she told of her love for the team around her and said: “That goes across the spectrum.”

Denise first started nursing training in 1997 and qualified as an adult nurse in 2000.

By 2004, she had moved to becoming a Band 7 level midwife.

