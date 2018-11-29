Opening date announced for new Home Bargains store in Sunderland

Following an £800,000 investment, a new Home Bargains will open its doors this weekend creating up to 40 jobs in the city.

The shop will open its doors for the first time in Trimdon Street Retail Park, Deptford, a 8am on Saturday, December 1.

This will be the company’s third store in Sunderland, joining over 500 outlets across the UK, with the company opening around 50 new stores a year, bucking current retail trends.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our third store in Sunderland and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.”

The 35,000 sq ft unit, adjacent to B&Q, Halfords, and JD Gyms, has a Home Bargains café and 250 free car parking spaces. It will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Joe added: “Trimdon Street Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”