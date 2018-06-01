Opening date announced for Beacon of Light pitches + win a month of games worth £180

Wearsiders will be able to play their first matches at a new city landmark later this month, the Echo can reveal.

The pitches and courts at the state-of-the-art Beacon of Light in Monkwearmouth will open from June 18.

The Beacon of Light. Photo by Michael Oliver.

People using the sports facilities will be among the first to get a look inside the £19million Beacon, which has been built in the shadow of the Stadium of Light.

An all-encompassing community hub, which will house the Foundation of Light charity, it’s available for all to use and will offer a range of award-winning community programmes in its four zones of Education; Health and Wellbeing; Sport and Play; and the World of Work.

The facilities have already been dubbed “world class” by architect George Clarke, from TV’s Restoration Man, who had a sneak peek of the building ahead of its opening in his role as an ambassador for the charity.

To mark the first phase of the opening, those wanting to play football can book one of the six 3G outdoor 5-a-side pitches or the indoor 4G 7-a-side pitch for £15, saving £30 on 5-a-side and £50 on 7-a-side.

Those wanting to try out the facility for other sports can book badminton courts for £5 and futsal courts for £15, a saving of £5 on badminton and £25 on futsal.

Beacon of Light general manager Phil King said: “We’re delighted to launch this offer and announce the opening of our pitches and courts to the public.”

He added: “When building the Beacon we wanted to create an elite facility available to people who play sports at grassroots levels and we hope that those who take advantage of this offer will see that for themselves.”

Ideal for grassroots teams wanting a training pitch, competitive 5-a-side and 7-sided teams, and groups of friends who just want a to play, the offer will be available from Monday, June 18 until Sunday, June 24, 8am-10pm

Amongst the broad range of sports, education and community activity taking place at the Beacon of Light will be adult 5-a-side and 7-a-side football matches and leagues available to members of the public. It will also house a broad range of other sports including futsal, badminton, netball and more.

All profits from the Beacon of Light’s operations will support Foundation of Light’s charitable work within the community.

To register your interest for the opening offers visit www.bit.ly/BeaconOffer or call 0191 5515191. Ts & Cs at beaconoflight.co.uk

To celebrate the opening of the pitches at the Beacon of Light, we’ve teamed up with the facility to give away a month of football, worth £180.

Just answer the question below to win four, weekly bookings on one of the Beacon’s six outdoor 3G five-a-side pitches, worth £45 per hour.

Apart from football, what two other sports can you book at the Beacon of Light as part of the opening offer?

A) Futsal and badminton

B) Futsal and netball

C) Badminton and netball

Send your answer along with the tokens in the paper today & tomorrow to Beacon of Light Competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor. Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge, DH4 5RA. Closing date: June 6.