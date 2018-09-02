Online fundraiser set up after fire rips through Sunderland's Borneo Bistro

An online fundraiser has been set up to support the owners of a popular restaurant following a 'tragic' fire.

Hundreds of messages of support have poured in for the businesses on Hylton Road, Sunderland, which were affected by the blaze last night.

Fire at Borneo Bistro. Picture credit: Jay Sykes

Now a Go Fund Me page has been set up in a bid to raise funds to help the owners of Borneo Bistro get back on their feet.

The page was set up by Danika Brown, who posted: "I don’t think there is anybody in Sunderland who is as passionate and dedicated to his work and love of food as Kevin and I’ve never meet a person who dislikes him or his food.

"This is tragic! Let’s all give a little back..."

The target has been set at £2,500 and there has already been a couple of donations to the page.

Borneo Bistro in Hylton Road

Crews were called to the fire at Borneo Bistro at 11.05pm last night which then spread to neighbouring premises, including Barbering@SR4.

Fire investigation teams were still at the scene at lunchtime today but it is not yet known what caused the fire.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue posted last night: "Four appliances and an aeriel ladder platform are currently dealing with a large fire on Hylton Road, Sunderland.

"Please ensure you keep your doors and windows closed to prevent smoke from entering your property if you live in the area."

Debris on the road outside the bistro

The Go Fund Me page is available here.