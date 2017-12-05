One taken to hospital after crash causes rush-hour chaos on A19

Emergency services were called to an accident believed to be involve three vehicles on the A19 this morning where one car left the road.

Large tailbacks were reported around the Sunderland area after the accident, which took place close to the A690 Doxford Park junction.

One person was taken to hospital after the incident.

The traffic problems were made worse by an issue on the A1231 near Hylton Bridge as the road joins the A19, caused by a broken down car transporter on the sliproad.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At 7.22am today, police were called to a collision on the A19 on lane one, after the slip road from the A183 southbound.

"One vehicle was in a ditch, and another was found spun round facing oncoming traffic.

"The occupant of one vehicle was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital as a precaution.

"The occupants of the other vehicle were just shaken.

"Traffic is now flowing, but there is some debris on the road.

"The vehicles are being recovered, which could cause disruption."

On the A19 incident, NE Traffic News posted on Twitter: "A19 northbound delays to traffic on the approach to the A690 Doxford Park junction due to a two vehicle collision with one vehicle ending up in the verge. Emergency services are in attendance."

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.23am to a three-car road traffic collision on the A19 northbound, near the A690 junction.

"We sent two vehicles and took one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Fire crews from Farringdon and Washington have assisted Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service at a three vehicle RTC in the Pennywell area."