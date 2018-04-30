Official tall ships anthem for Sunderland is revealed

A song which featured in the Sunderland Echo last week has become the official anthem of The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018.

The Tall Ships Song, written by North East lyricist George Lamb and performed by acclaimed blues singer George Shovlin, pays tribute to the city’s maritime heritage.

The people behind The Tall Ships Song. From left, Bill Queenan, photographer; George Shovlin, singer; George Lamb, songwriter; Eddie Miller, recording technician; Jimmy Smith, video maker.

It featured in the Echo’s two pages of Tall Ships Races coverage last Thursday.

And now officials have confirmed it will be performed live to the 1.5m visitors expected to descend on Sunderland from July 11 to July 14 for the UK’s largest free family event.

The song, specially written for the event, recalls the days when the city’s river, the Wear, housed 65 shipyards, employing more than 4000 workers.

But it is also a welcome to the ships – which will sail across the globe for the event – to their crews and to the thousands of people who will come to celebrate them.

George Shovlin, lead singer of George Shovlin and the Radars, said the song is a celebration, not only of Wearside’s shipbuilding and coal mining heritage, “but of its regeneration – it’s an expression of joy and pride in the city as it was and as it is now.

“That Sunderland has been given the honour of hosting The Tall Ships Races is a tremendous boost for the city,” he added.

“And we can’t wait to welcome people – especially if it’s their first visit – and show them what a fantastic place Sunderland is.”

The event schedule begins on Wednesday, July 11, when the ships will lower their gangways to visitors.

The spectacular sight of tall ships will arrive in Sunderland this July.

On Thursday, July 12, the programme of culture and entertainment continues when a Crew Parade will walk through the city centre, bringing a carnival atmosphere to the streets, followed by a Crew Prize-giving ceremony.

On Friday, July 13, the riverside will become the focus of a world first attempt, when high wire walkers will cross the River Wear without a safety net and local sail trainees taking part in the Races will arrive to join their ships.

Finally, on Saturday, July 14, the ships will take part in a spectacular Parade of Sail, past the coastal resorts of Roker and Seaburn, with onshore entertainment continuing well into the evening.

“We have fantastic bands and spectacular entertainment running throughout the festival,” said Victoria French, head of events at Sunderland City Council.

Victoria French, head of Events at Sunderland City Council.

“And we are delighted that George and his fellow band members have loaned us their superb song to be the anthem for the festival.”

Visitors can hear The Tall Ships Song during the George Shovlin and the Radars set on Wednesday, July 11, from 2pm to 2.40pm on the Town Moor stage.

The recording features fellow Sunderland musicians Ged McCormack on fiddle, Eddie Miller, who plays, sings and recorded the song and videographer Jimmy Smith.

It can be downloaded via iTunes, Spotify and Amazon and all donations will go to the charity, Sunderland Maritime Heritage.

For further information visit www.tallshipssunderland.com