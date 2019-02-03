North East weather: How long will the snow last and when will temperatures rise?

Freezing temperatures are on the way out with highs of 8°C expected across the North East tomorrow.

Following a weekend of snow and freezing temperature, Monday is expected to bring much milder temperatures which will likely melt away the layering of snow covering much of the North East.

There are predicted highs of 7°C and 8°C across the coming week, but at times the temperature may still feel as cold as 0°C.

The Met Office forecast for this evening and tonight said: "Generally cloudy with some evening rain, mostly affecting the Pennines. This rain becoming more widespread overnight, mainly after midnight. Some eastern areas might stay dry. Strong, occasionally gusty winds developing, and temperatures gradually rising overnight. Minimum temperature 2 °C."

While temperatures ate expected to rise to as high as 8°C tomorrow.

The forecast says: "Rather cloudy and windy at first, with early rain and drizzle clearing. Sunny spells developing by afternoon and feeling less cold than recent days. Winds also gradually easing. Overnight frost."