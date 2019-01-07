No Deal Brexit would be 'catastrophic' for Sunderland, says MP as all three of city's representatives sign letter to Theresa May

All three Sunderland MPs have signed a cross-party letter to Theresa May calling on the Prime Minister to rule-out a No Deal Brexit.

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, Julie Elliott, MP for Sunderland Central, and Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, are among the 212 Members of Parliament from various political parties to have signed the letter.

Signatories to the letter, led by Labour's Jack Dromey and former Conservative Environment Secretary Dame Caroline Spelman MP, said leaving the European Union without a deal would be damaging to jobs and industries in their constituencies and around the country, and urged the Government to “agree a mechanism” to ensure this could not happen.

Speaking after signing the letter to Theresa May, Mrs Hodgson said: "With Nissan directly employing 7,000 people, and tens of thousands more in the supply chain, a no deal Brexit would be catastrophic for Sunderland, the North East and the country.

“Nissan plays a huge part in our community, and to see it leave because of Brexit would be a great loss. That is why I have signed a cross-party letter calling on the Prime Minister to ensure that the UK doesn’t crash out of the EU in what would be a catastrophic, ‘no-deal’ scenario.

“This isn’t just about Nissan, but the UK’s wider manufacturing industry which plays such a key role in our economy.”

MPs are due to vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal next Tuesday, January 15, it was reported today. Mrs May was forced to pull the vote on her deal in December after she said it would be defeated by a large majority.

The Prime Minister said on Sunday that the country would be in uncharted territory if her Brexit deal is rejected by Parliament, though there was little sign that she has won over sceptical MPs, and she has previously warned voting down her deal could lead to No Deal, or no Brexit.

However, there are those who favour a No Deal Brexit and claim this would be inline with what people voted for in the referendum.