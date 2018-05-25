Nexus reveal Bank Holiday timetable changes for Metro services

Sunderland is set for the second May Bank Holiday weekend, with plenty of people looking to get out and about.

And the sun is set to shine down on Wearside as residents enjoy the extended weekend.

But if you're planning on heading out and about in the North East this weekend, make sure you're aware of the timetable changes on the Metro.

Nexus have revealed their timetable changes over the Bank Holiday - and they'll still be running plenty of trains.

The metro system will run as usual over the weekend, with the regular Saturday and Sunday timetables in place.

But on Monday, trains will run to a Saturday timetable with some minor amendments.

That means the first train to leave South Hylton bound for the Airport and Newcastle city centre on Monday morning will come at 6:06am.

However, two outbound services will be subject to slightly altered timetables throughout the morning.

The 7:07am service from South Hylton to the Airport will run five minutes later than the usual timetable, while the 9:07am service along the same route will have a three minute delay.

If you're wanting to travel to stations up to Airport, the final train of the Bank Holiday will depart South Hylton at 10:52pm.

There will still be trains running from South Hylton until 11:47pm, but these services will terminate at either Regent Centre or South Gosforth.

For those heading back to Sunderland from a day further afield, the last train from Central Station to South Hylton will depart at 11:03pm.