Newlyweds from Sunderland burgled while on their honeymoon

A newlywed couple have been burgled while they enjoyed their honeymoon.

Police are appealing for information after a house was broken into in Woodham Drive in Ryhope, Sunderland, between 1pm on Tuesday and 11.30am on Wednesday.

Burglars broke into the house and stole wedding gifts given to the couple along with Christmas presents.

Officers say they are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Among the items stolen were two Michael Kors watches, an Armani watch, a Tiffany bracelet, Tiffany earrings, an All Saints burnt orange suede bag, five or six Jo Malone gift sets (in yellow and black striped gift bags) and a boxed vacuum.

Members of the public offered similar items for sale, including second hand shops or online, are urged to get in contact with police.

Detective Sergeant Steve Wallace, who is dedicated to investigating burglaries, said: “It is devastating to think that a couple who were on their honeymoon have had their home broken into and gifts given to them to celebrate their wedding stolen while they were away and I would urge anyone who has any information that can help to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 365 131217 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.