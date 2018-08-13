New tattoo studio planned for former Sunderland shop

Have your say

A former shop could reopen as a tattoo studio under new plans submitted to Sunderland City Council.

The plans cover 37 Coverley Road, in the Hylton Castle area – with previous uses including a retail space and more recently, a community workshop.

If approved, the shop would operate on an ‘appointment only’ basis with opening hours between 10am and 5pm, seven days a week.

A planning report adds a single secured wheelie bin would be installed to store clinical waste in the studio and would be “inaccessible to the public”.

It adds the shop will be run by applicant David Hepburn, of Coverley Road, and would not employ any additional staff.

The change of use application was validated by SCC on Tuesday, August 7 and a decision is expected to be made later this year.

For more information, visit www.sunderland.gov.uk and search for planning reference 18/01329/FUL.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service