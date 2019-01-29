New phase of major Sunderland housing development at Potters Hill begins

Work around a major new housing development in Sunderland has taken a step forward.

A North East contractor, Esh Construction, has been appointed to deliver infrastructure works ahead of further development at Potters Hill - a village of sustainable family homes in the south area of Sunderland.

John Seager, Coun Stuart Porthouse and John Saunders

Siglion, which is responsible for the regeneration of a number of the city’s key development sites, appointed Esh which will be undertaking an eight-month programme of work.

The infrastructure work will include installation of two drainage ponds, an acoustic bund to protect homes from traffic noise, landscaping works and highway works to aid both traffic calming and pedestrian comfort.

At the end of last year, Miller Homes announced it will be the first housebuilder on the site, on land between Chapelgarth and Moorside.

Work is already underway on Miller Homes’ plot, with the first of the 160 homes – ranging from two up to five-bedroom houses.

John Seager, chief executive at Siglion, said: “We are delighted to be working with a regional company, Esh Construction, to prepare the ground for a village that will offer some exceptional homes to people from Sunderland, as well as a great many people who will be attracted to relocate to the city.

“Potters Hill will be a unique place to live, with homes of all shapes and sizes provided by a range of housebuilders. This essential work will ensure that we are in a position to move forward with future phases quickly, delivering a fantastic new place for people to make their home.”

Currently parts of the site are fenced off to allow work by Esh to be completed safely.

John Saunders, contracts manager at Esh Construction, said: “It’s great to be working alongside Siglion and Sunderland City Council on yet another great scheme which will allow for much needed housing and regeneration to the area.

"We are looking forward to engaging with the community and local schools across the area delivering a range of Added Value initiatives whilst delivering this project.”

Potters Hill will deliver more than 700 homes in total covering a 112-acre area.

The major project will be delivered in phases, with individually designed developments being completed one by one.

The work being carried out by Esh is in preparation for future schemes, ensuring that – when further agreements are reached with housebuilders – work can commence quickly.

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Regeneration, Coun Stuart Porthouse, said: “Building more new homes and improving our housing stock is one of the most important issues for our city. We need to not only keep people in our city, but also need to attract more people to live and work here.

“The works here by Esh and Siglion are very welcome news. I and others look forward to more development in the future and more housing choices for everyone.”

It is expected that a range of different companies will build on the site, all working to a design code that developers say will ensure it is a green, leafy development that will provide plenty of green open spaces, soft landscaping and pathways to open up new walking routes for local people to enjoy.

Across the whole Potters Hill site, when it is fully developed, there will be 13.5 hectares of natural green space – the equivalent in area to over 18.2 full size football pitches.