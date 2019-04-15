New KFC on landmark Dewhirst Sunderland site taking shape

A new drive-thru KFC on the site of a former landmark factory is taking shape.

Work is well underway on the fast food outlet which is being built on the old Dewhirst factory site in Pennywell.

KFC on Pennywell Industrial Estate is to open soon

The site, which stood derelict for years, is also set to include a new Aldi and Marstons pub and restaurant after planning permission by the major chains was approved.

The makeover will create a number of new jobs in the city, including 35 at the Aldi store and 40 at the KFC, which is due to open this spring.

Marston’s Inns and Taverns received planning permission in 2016 to build on the former clothing factory site.

It is expected that the development will have space for 60 covers in the dining area, as well as an outdoor children’s play area.