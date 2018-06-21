New chief executive appointed for Sunderland City Council

A new top boss has been appointed at Sunderland City Council.

Patrick Melia has been chosen as the new chief executive at a full meeting of city councillors last night.

Mr Melia is currently chief executive at North Tyneside Council and is due to take up his Sunderland post in August.

He replaces Irene Lucas CBE, who joined Sunderland on an interim basis in 2016.



Sunderland City Council leader Councillor Graeme Miller said: "I'd like to thank all my colleagues in the council and stakeholders across the city who have been involved in the selection process.



"A thanks must also go to all the candidates who expressed an interest and who applied for the vacancy.



"It was a very strong field and I believe it reflects the high regard that Sunderland is held, in not only the North East, but also across the country when we can attract so much interest and so many strong candidates.



"As a city, Sunderland continues to change and it continues to move forward, even in what are difficult and trying times for all local authorities.



"The recommendation and approval to appoint Mr Melia shows that our city and council continues to attract talent.



"On behalf of councillors, staff and people of our city, I want to place on the record too my thanks to outgoing chief executive Irene Lucas who has provided strong and firm leadership over the last two years."



Mr Melia was born in Jarrow, has lived in South Tyneside all his life, and has been chief executive at North Tyneside since 2013.

He was previously a corporate director at South Tyneside Council, and has held senior posts at Durham Police and the Probation Service.



His career background is local government finance and he has an MBA from Durham University Business School. At North Tyneside he has led on projects such as the Whitley Bay Masterplan, the regeneration of Swans in Wallsend and a re-organisation of the council.



He said: "I'm very proud to have been given this opportunity to join Sunderland City Council and the city. Everyone knows Sunderland is a very dynamic and growing city that has a strong sense of community.



"I've watched the changes in Sunderland from the sidelines and I'm looking forward to now joining the team. As a council, Sunderland will continue developing efficient, successful and sustainable services for residents, and attract investment to help the city grow and provide an economic boost for everyone."



Ms Lucas added: "Patrick has a very strong record in public sector management, a capacity for innovation and he will help drive the council forward and meet the challenges that undoubtedly lie ahead.



"There will always be challenges in local government, and there will always be challenges in Sunderland, and I know the council and people of our city will always meet them."