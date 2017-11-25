New appeal after car ‘ploughed into’ Sunderland home

Police have made a renewed appeal for helping in tracing a runaway driver and a passenger after a car was left embedded in the side of house.

The pair were seen fleeing Mulberry Avenue, in Marley Pots, Sunderland, by neighbours following the incident on Friday, November 17, at 8.45pm.

No one was in the house when the Nissan Micra, in the words of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, “left the road at speed and ploughed into the ground floor of the semi-detached property”.

Northumbria Police yesterday confirmed that they were still searching for the suspects a week on from the smash.

More than a dozen police and fire officers spent nearly four hours at the scene to check that the house and neighbouring properties were safe.

Ring police on 101, quoting reference 1061 on November 17.