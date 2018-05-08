New app helps fight crime and disorder in Sunderland

A hi-tech new way to monitor crime and disorder and other problems has been launched in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police has rolled out its ‘MyStreet’ app across the city.

Residents can use it to access information on problems in their area, such as litter, noise, street lighting, anti-social behaviour and roads, as well as report specific incidents to the city council or contact their local neighbourhood policing team direct if they have any concerns about crime and disorder.

The app was initially created for the residents in Northumberland in October 2017. Designed by the Safer Northumberland Partnership and Improving Croft and Cowpen Quay (ICCQ), the app was originally developed using funding from Police and Crime Commissioner Dame Vera Baird’s Supporting Victims Fund, which was given to Safer Northumberland.

It has since been rolled out to residents in Newcastle, Gateshead, North Tyneside and South Tyneside.

Chief Inspector Barrie Joisce, of Northumbria Police, said: £We have already had an overwhelmingly positive response to the MyStreet app which can now be enjoyed by members of the public across our force area.

"It is not only a useful tool for members of the public in respect of who to contact for different types of complaints, but it has also been hugely beneficial for us as a police force so far.

"We are hopeful that the app will continue to be used by those living across the region, and we will endeavour to continue developing the app to consider ways we can improve the service and best utilise its functions.

Chairman of the Safer Sunderland Partnership Coun Harry Trueman said: "This new app will make it even easier for people to share their concerns with us and our community safety partners, so we can all work together to address them.

"Using mobile digital technology residents can report anti-social behaviour wherever and whenever they see it, and quickly alert all those agencies who can do something about it."

There are different apps depending on your area and the three main tiers are:

Support signposting – To help the public and victims with direct links and information to local Councils, crisis centres, help and advice services and much more;

National – Reports can be made to agencies including Crimestoppers, HM Revenue and Customs, Citizens' Advice, National Crime Agency, RSPCA, Environment Agency and the Department of Transport;

Local Services - Reports for fly tipping, street lighting, noise complaints, potholes, shrubs and trees to be cut back etc.

Registering to the app and downloading it is free, simple and easy. Details will not be passed on to any third party organisations and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The app is available on both Android and iPhone via their respective app stores.