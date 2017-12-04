Name of new Wear crossing in Sunderland to be revealed today

The official name for Sunderland's new bridge will be revealed in the city this morning.

More than 10,000 people had their say online, via email and by post to name the impressive structure, choosing from a shortlist of three names decided by an independent panel.

The panel was made up of members of the local community and business representatives from across Sunderland.

An announcement will be made this morning at 10.15am on the Sunderland Echo's Facebook page with a live broadcast.

The choice of names were:

*Lumen Point

*Northern Spire

*The Prism

Sunderland City Council Deputy Leader Harry Trueman said: “This new bridge belongs to the people of Sunderland, so we are delighted that thousands of people have taken the trouble to vote for their favourite name. It’s been wonderful to see everyone’s enthusiasm and interest.

“This new bridge has been designed and built to last at least 120 years, so it will become a piece of Sunderland history. Everyone who has voted has played an important role in deciding what it will become known as.”

The bridge is the first to be built across the River Wear for more than 40 years. It is Phase 2 of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor, which will improve links between the A19 and Sunderland city centre and the Port of Sunderland. It is on track to be open in the Spring of 2018.