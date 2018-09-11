MP Sharon is in the pink for breast cancer fundraising day

A Sunderland MP was left feeling in the pink when she gave her backing to a special charity day.

Sharon Hodgson, the MP for Washington and Sunderland West, added some pink to her usual attire to show her support for Breast Cancer Now's 'wear it pink' fundraiser.

The event will take place on Friday, October 19, to raise money for vital breast cancer research.

Mrs Hodgson was joined by more than 200 other parliamentarians, encouraging people across the UK to take part in 'wear it pink' day.

All you need to do is wear something pink, or hold a pink-themed event, and make a donation to Breast Cancer Now.

Every penny raised will help the charity achieve its aim that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and live well.

Read more: Sunderland MP calls for end of breast cancer care inequality

Mrs Hodgson, who is an ambassador for the charity, said: "Each year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

"That’s why I’m so passionate about encouraging everyone in Washington and Sunderland West to take part in 'wear it pink' day.

“'Wear it pink' is great way to come together with friends and family to have fun whilst raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research.

"All it takes is an additional splash of pink to your normal outfit!

Read more: Fears for women after IT error leads to missed final breast cancer checks

“I am proud to raise awareness of the impact of the disease locally, and to support and advocate for Breast Cancer Now’s research.

"Breast cancer affects so many people in Washington & Sunderland West. So I hope that everyone in the constituency will get involved this October and support this very important cause.”

Joining the politicians at Westminster was Donna Fraser, four-time Olympian for Great Britain.

The 45-year-old retired from participating in professional athletics after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2009, aged just 36.

Read more: Breast cancer survivor Mags' head shave brings in £1,100 for charity

Donna, who is now equality, diversity and engagement lead at UK Athletics, said: ‘“I’m delighted to be supporting 'wear it pink' this year.

"This cause is very close to my heart, and as someone who has personally been through breast cancer, I know the just how important it is to raise money for research, to help reach a day where nobody dies from breast cancer. For me, that day can’t come soon enough.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are really grateful for the enthusiasm and support shown by the MPs at Westminster.

"Everyone looked fabulous in their pink accessories and showed just how easy it is to add a touch of pink to your everyday outfit.

"We hope that by wearing pink, Sharon Hodgson MP will encourage her constituents to get involved and fundraise in their homes, schools or workplaces, and help us to continue to fund world-class research into this devastating disease.

"By simply wearing something pink and donating what you can, you are helping raise much-needed funds to stop breast cancer taking the lives of those we love."

To take part in wear it pink this October, visit wearitpink.org/2018MP for further details, fundraising ideas and how to register for your free fundraising pack.