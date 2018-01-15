Motorist unable to remember smashing into two cars while more than twice drink-drive limit

A woman smashed into two parked cars while more than twice the drink-drive limit after downing a bottle of wine, a court heard.

Karen Robson had attempted to drive from her friend’s home in Washington when she collided with vehicles in Heworth Road, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

Damage caused by drink driver Karen Robson.

But, despite causing serious damage to her own vehicle and two others, the 56-year-old recruitment agency administrator failed to stop and continued to drive until she stalled on the sliproad of a dual carriageway.

Prosecutor Laura Croft said: “This case concerns a road traffic collision which has taken place and the defendant has failed to stop and she has been under the influence of alcohol.

“The collision occurred at 9.20pm on Saturday, December 16.

“Police attended the scene of the accident in Heworth Road, Washington, and on arrival found two vehicles were damaged.

She admitted she had driven the vehicle to where the officer had found her, although she couldn’t remember that – She couldn’t remember hitting any other vehicles Laura Croft, prosecuting

“A Renault Captur had panel damage and a Nissan Note had substantial crash damage.

“Parts of a damaged headlamp casing had come off the defendant’s vehicle.

“Officers were approached by a taxi driver who had seen a blue Citroen C1 driving erratically with no lights on.

“They found the damaged Citroen C1 shortly after. It matched the vehicle parts which had been seized from the scene.

“When that vehicle was found it was stationary on a lane of the sliproad with the A194.

“Only the rear lights were on and sparks were coming from underneath the vehicle.

“The defendant was sitting in the driver’s seat. She stalled the car and attempted to turn the engine back on.”

The officer could smell alcohol on the breath of Robson, who claimed she hadn’t hit anything.

After failing a roadside breath test, she said: “I’m sorry I’ve had a bottle of wine.”

She was arrested and taken to the police station, where she was interviewed.

Ms Croft said: “The defendant has said she remembers going to a friend’s address in Washington that afternoon.

“She remembers having four glasses of wine and taking paracetamol. She can’t remember leaving the address.”

Robson, of Palmer Crescent, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop after an accident.

When breathalysed she had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Tim Gregory, defending, said Robson’s ex-husband had died recently.

“Her friend asked her to stay over,” he added. “She doesn’t know why she didn’t stay.

“She was in a vulnerable emotional state.

“She has caused damage to two motor vehicles, but no injuries to anybody.”

Robson was fined £200 and was told to pay £85 costs and £100 in compensation to each of the two vehicle owners.

She was banned from driving for 22 months.

Robson told the court: “I’m never going to drive again.”