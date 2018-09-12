Motorcyclist injured in crash on busy road between Sunderland and South Shields

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car in Cleadon.

Traffic is currently moving slowly on the A1018 Shields Road in Cleadon following the crash but the road has been reopened.

Police officers are directing the traffic passed the incident where a black car and a motorbike have collided at the Lilac Gardens junction.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police Force said: “At 7.50am today, police received a report of a car that had been in collision with a motorcyclist on Lilac Gardens, Cleadon.

“Emergency services attended and a male was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The road has now reopened.”

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service added: “We were called to a road traffic collision at 7.47am this morning.

Crash on Shields Road Cleadon at junction of Lilac Gardens

“A trauma paramedic, rapid response vehicle and a double-crew ambulance attended the incident and a man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary.”

Buses have also been diverted this morning .

Go North East tweeted: “We’re diverting in Cleadon due to an accident. There’s no service between Sunderland Road ends & Whitburn Road on Prince Bishops 20 & 20A towards Sunderland. Buses towards South Shields are unaffected.

Later adding: “Following the earlier accident in Cleadon, we have gaps in service as buses return to schedule. Service 20 & 20A from Durham will be less frequent as we have buses currently over an hour late. Our control & driver teams are working hard to reduce disruption.” While Stagecoach North East posted: “Service 30’s unable to serve Cleadon or Whitburn Rd due to road traffic collision on Shields Rd.”

Crash on Shields Road Cleadon at junction of Lilac Gardens