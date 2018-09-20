More than 100 calls to fallen trees and branches in Sunderland during Storm Ali

Have your say

The council were called to more than 100 incidents of fallen and damaged trees as Storm Ali battered Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council teams responded to 76 calls between 1pm and midnight yesterday which all involved dealing with fallen and damaged trees, and fallen branches in the city.

Crews were called to more than 100 incidents of fallen and damaged trees. Picture by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

A further 42 call outs were made between 7.30am to 3.30pm today in the aftermath of the storm.

Now Storm Bronagh is set to hit parts of the UK, including Sunderland, with very strong winds this evening and overnight into Friday morning.

A spokesman for the council said: "Teams are on 24 hour standby to deal with any further calls resulting from the weather warning issued for tonight."

Council teams were also called to tiles blown off roofs and walls that had come down.

The tree has fallen blocking the Front Street, in Sherburn Village. Picture by Keith Scott KS Aerial Photography

Within three hours from 2.30pm yesterday afternoon, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service received more than 100 calls relating to high winds.

Severe winds caused a garden wall and two gates to come crashing to the ground in Millfield yesterday.