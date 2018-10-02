More arrests as woman remains in hospital after Chester Road 'hit and run'

Police investigating a suspected hit and run in Sunderland which left a woman seriously injured have today confirmed they have made more arrests.

A 26-year-old woman from the Durham area was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary after she was knocked down on Chester Road,

Witnesses have told Northumbria Police she might have been a victim of theft in the moments before the crash, which involved a pick-up style vehicle.

She suffered chest injuries and remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The road was closed off for several hours as investigations got under way.

A 44-year-old man has previously been arrested following the collision, which happened shortly before 3.30pm on Friday, September 14.

Today, police have confirmed they have made two more arrests in connection with the inquiry.

A force spokesperson said: “Three males – aged 44, 21 and 17 - have been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with an incident on Chester Road, Sunderland, on September 14.

“They have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

"A female pedestrian was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition."

Collision investigators gathered details to help with inquiries into the crash, which left a woman seriously injured.

Witnesses to the incident have told how they were left shocked by the collision, which closed the road for several hours while police gathered evidence.

Northumbria Police has asked any witnesses who have not yet contacted investigators to call 101 quoting reference 673 140918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.