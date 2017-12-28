Missing Sunderland man found dead at recycling site

A Sunderland dad who was found dead at a recycling centre on Christmas Eve may have got into a bin after a night out in the city centre.

Police were called to a recycling site in Houghton at 9.40pm on Sunday after the man's body was discovered.

Officers have now named him as 28-year-old Jay McLaren of Hadleigh Road, off Hylton Road, Sunderland.

Jay was reported missing by family on Saturday after he failed to return home following a night out in Sunderland.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "While it is believed there was no third party involvement, police are seeking information from the public to help trace Jay’s last movements.

"The last confirmed sighting of Jay is at 4.15am hours on Saturday, December 23, outside Arizona and Purple bar.

"From here, he is understood to have been taken to the recycling plant after entering a bin that was later collected in the early hours of Saturday.

"Jay’s family are being supported by specialist officers and wish to send a message to drinkers and partygoers to stay safe on a night out, particularly as New Year’s Eve approaches.

" They’re urging people to stay together and keep an eye out for friends."

Jay played in Sunderland Sunday League, with a tribute posted to him on its Facebook page on Christmas Day.

It said: "We are absolutely devastated to announce the passing of Jay McLaren.

"All our thoughts are with Jay’s fiancé, daughter, family and friends at this extremely sad time.

"RIP Jay - you will never be forgotten."

On Boxing Day, it added: "We will be donating all Total Sport Challenge Cup entry fees and all money raised at all of this season's cup finals to Jay McLaren’s fiancé

and family.

"RIP Jay."

Anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to Jay in the early hours of Saturday should contact police on 101 quoting 1205 231217.