Michael Armstrong death: Man remains under police investigation after Sunderland dad's car tragedy

A 34-year-old man remains under investigation following the tragic death of a Ryhope man after he suffered serious injuries when a car crashed into a row of garden fences.

Northumbria Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward which could help the investigation into the incident which led to the death of Michael Armstrong.

Michael Armstrong pictured with best friend Marc Scantlebury's son Nate

A 34-year-old man remains under investigation after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.



Michael, 35, died in hospital last Tuesday after he was a passenger in a crash in Success Road, Philadelphia, on Saturday, February 16, at around 11.30pm.

He was found nearby in Ross Lea, Shiney Row, with life-threatening injuries to his abdomen and sadly died on Tuesday at the RVI.

Tributes have been paid to Michael, who as dad to 17-year-old Rebecca, who has been described as a 'lovely lad'.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "A 34-year-old man remains under investigation, three other people who were arrested have been released with no further action to be taken.

"We’re still appealing for information, and anyone who is yet to come forward who thinks they may be able to assist the ongoing investigation is asked to do so."