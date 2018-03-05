Metros off in both directions between Sunderland and Boldon

A problem with the overhead line has caused a halt in the Metro service between East Boldon and South Hylton.

A spokesman for the service said: "Go North East are accepting Metro tickets in the affected area.

"Bus services 26,9,56,8,20, 20A operate between South Hylton and Haymarket.

"Stagecoach are accepting Metro tickets in the affected area. Bus services 8 and X24 operate between South Hylton and Haymarket.

"We will update you as soon as we have more information."

Metro has said it planned to run a full timetable today following the snowy weather.

It aimed to operate a 12-minute frequency on all lines and extra services at peak times.

It added: "We may not be able to run as many extra peak hour services as usual because our fleet is still recovering from the wintry weather conditions.

"Services affected are those which run the 'short' trips between Pelaw and Regent Centre or Monkseaton."