Metro urges passengers to only travel if they must as it announces reduced services for Thursday

Metro bosses have urged passengers to only travel if they really need to as they prepare for another day of extreme weather.

An amber weather warning remains in place for Thursday, with potentially worse conditions as Storm Emma collides with "the Beast from the East" to bring more wind and snow.

Transport chiefs say Metro will operate reduced services to all stations, but urged passengers to think twice about their journeys and leave plenty of time.

"We plan to run Metro trains to all stations on Thursday, but at a reduced frequency," Metro said in a statement.

"We advise passengers to only travel if your journey is necessary, allow extra time and to follow our updates on social media and web in the morning.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this causes. We have seen a large number of train and points faults because of the severe weather and our staff will work through the night to address these."