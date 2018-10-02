Men arrested after 'firearms' attack on Sunderland home released by police

Two men questioned in connection with an attack on a Sunderland home after reports of a firearms incident have been released as investigations continue.

The pair, aged 22 and 33, were arrested following the attack on a house in Fordfield Road, on the Ford Estate, on Sunday at around 9pm.

Police outside the house yesterday.

The area outside the house was cordoned off that night and during yesterday by Northumbria Police.

Today, the force confirmed the men were in custody.

It has now said they have been released pending further investigations.

The front window of the house was shattered in the attack, with residents hearing a bang outside their homes at the time of the incident.

Armed officers were sent to the scene as a probe was launched, with police looking at whether a firearm was involved as a line of inquiry.

A force spokesman said in the wake of the disturbance: "Officers attended the scene but those responsible had fled the area.

"Nobody was injured during the incident.

Damage was caused to the front window of the terrace house in the incident.

"At this stage police believe the damage was caused by an unknown object being thrown at the window but police are aware of reports that those responsible were in possession of a firearm.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and to confirm that those responsible were in fact in possession of a firearm.

"Patrols are in place in the area this afternoon to reassure any concerned members of the public and residents are encouraged to approach them if they have any questions."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting log 1162 30/09/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.