Meet the St Peter's ward candidates for the Sunderland local elections

Here are the candidates for the St Peter's ward explaining why you should vote for them in the Sunderland Council local elections on May 3.

RACHEL SARA FEATHERSTONE (GREEN PARTY)

Sunderland is a city with many assets, not least the beautiful seafront, but it is not well served by its council.

As a councillor for St Peter’s I would work to solve parking issues at busy times, in part by opening up the disused Pullman Lodge site.

I would campaign for better public transport to the city centre.

The current bus routes are inadequate and not integrated with other transport services.

I would fight to protect green spaces, ensure homes with gardens were able to dispose of garden waste and clean up back lanes.

SHIRLEY LEADBITTER (CONSERVATIVE)

I was your councillor between 2006 to 2010.

And again from 2014 to present.

I am standing for re-election after being disgusted at the recent Labour councillors’ mishandling of our city and especially children’s services.

I have a passion and pride in our city.

As a nurse I understand the health and social care needs of our residents.

I will work hard and I will deliver and I will fight for the residents of St Peter’s.

Don’t let Labour continue the decline of our Sunderland.

JOHN ANTHONY LENNOX (LIBERAL DEMOCRAT)

We can make Sunderland better.

I am concerned about the Wearmouth Bridge which links my ward to the city centre.

It needs several improvements

The footpaths on Wearmouth Bridge should be cleared of obstructions.

The subway looks dark, dirty and dilapidated.

The cycle path is on the wrong side.

The steps are too steep.

They should be realigned and cleaned regularly.

Liberal Democrats can make Sunderland better.

People in Sunderland deserve better.

As Liberal Democrat councillor for St Peter’s ward I will be accessible, active and alert to the needs of people in the community.

KEN RICHARDSON (LABOUR PARTY)

Having lived in St Peter’s for over 30 years, I care passionately about this area and I want to make a difference as a councillor.

My number one priority if elected is to make our streets and neighbourhoods safer and cleaner by fighting for tougher sanctions on fly-tipping and littering.

I will continue to campaign for better transport links in St Peters and was proud to present a petition to the council about extending bus routes.

St Peter’s Labour Action Team already has a great track record and I look forward to being part of this as a councillor.

By James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service