Meet the St Michael's ward candidates for the Sunderland local elections

Here are the candidates for the St Michael's ward explaining why you should vote for them in the Sunderland Council local elections on May 3.

MICHAEL DIXON (CONSERVATIVE PARTY)

St Michael’s Ward has been my home since childhood; like myself our three children were educated at the two excellent Hill View Schools.

Being a councillor for a ward that means so much to me is a real privilege.

We have seen a very encouraging growth in youth work involving pupils from Hill View Juniors, Southmoor and Thornhill.

I have had an input on more litter bins, road resurfacing, working with groups supporting carers and people living alone.

Planning and parking issues involve close liaison with residents.

If re-elected I will continue to do my best for ward residents.

STEVE HANSOM (LABOUR PARTY)

I was in the police service for 30 years, but have recently retired, so I have time to dedicate to being your councillor.

I understand the concerns about the consequences of Conservative cuts on crime and the reduction of officer numbers.

If elected I will work closely with others to get the best resources available for our community to ensure it is a safe place to live.

Supporting local businesses and vital public services, I will fight for sporting, arts and cultural opportunities, especially for young people.

I will work hard to make St Michael’s a cleaner and greener place.

JULIA KAY POTTS (LIBERAL DEMOCRAT)

I’ve lived in Sunderland most of my life and in St. Michael’s ward for 11 years.

I’ve been interested in politics the last couple of years because I realised that it affects everything in our lives.

St. Michael’s ward is a great place to live but I’ve become frustrated with the lack of vision for Sunderland, the place where my son is growing up.

The decline in public services has become an issue for many people I speak to.

I would love the opportunity to challenge the current council and make a real difference for everyone in the community.

ROBERT WELSH (GREEN PARTY)

I have lived in St Michael’s for 19 years and I believe our ward would benefit from some real opposition on the Labour-dominated council.

As a councillor, I would push for more investment in rubbish collection and recycling which would save money in the long term.

I would also campaign for investment in the city centre to develop tourist and leisure facilities, renovate our railway station and support our local, independent traders.

The city needs to reinvent itself and I fear the council will continue to fail us as it has for decades.

Vote Green for real change.

By James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service