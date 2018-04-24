Meet the Hendon ward candidates for the Sunderland local election

This year’s local elections are just around the corner, and we are turning the spotlight on all Sunderland's candidates in the run-up to polling day on May 3.

Each one will be given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing and why people should vote for them.

The local elections are on May 3.

Here's what the five Hendon ward candidates have to say:

SYED AJMOL ALI (CONSERVATIVE PARTY)

As a local resident and businessman I am disappointed how Hendon has been neglected.

The plans for an incinerator on Commercial Road are not acceptable.

We see piles of rubbish in back lanes, dog fouling, litter, fly-tipping and only get excuses why these issues cannot be dealt with by the council.

The closure of so many businesses in Villette Road is not acceptable.

These should be offering employment to local workers.

Elect me and I will action all these issues, not ignore you like your current Labour councillors are doing.

RICHARD PETER BRADLEY (GREEN PARTY)

More than 1,000 children in Hendon are growing up in poverty. That’s shocking.

Hendon and the East End need investment now, but your councillors are letting you down.

We need better housing, the council’s own strategy admits this, so where are the plans?

We need to have our rubbish collected, pleading austerity won’t make it magically disappear.

We need councillors who will challenge the council, councillors with bold plans and councillors who will involve you in how the city is run.

I believe I can be that councillor and hope you do too.

KRIS BROWN (THE NORTH EAST PARTY)

I’m Kris Brown, or Kristian Brown, and I’ve lived in and around Hendon all my life.

I’d like nothing more than to see this jewel in the rough come to its full potential.

We need to build an engaged community.

We can make this a place that people want to visit, with an open-air stage at the sea for live music, as well as fairgrounds, events and clubs for the youth to attend, as if they are engaged then they will perform better in school, and progress further in life.

I would like more street bins emptied every other day.

BARBARA McCLENNAN (LABOUR AND CO-OPERATIVE PARTY)

It has been a privilege to represent the communities of Hendon, Grangetown and the East End for the last eight years.

The coming years are going to be very difficult as Tory cuts continue to have a massive impact.

The extra £4.5million Labour will invest in frontline services will have a significant impact on litter and fly-tipping, making this community a cleaner and safer place.

I value my contacts in the community and work with community groups, and if re-elected I will continue to work tirelessly for the residents of Hendon ward.

ANTHONY JOHN USHER (LIBERAL DEMOCRAT)

Sunderland is a great city. A city I call home.

However, for too long the important things have been forgotten about.

Our roads are full of potholes. Our streets are dirty and covered in litter.

The Liberal Democrats are fighting to make changes.

Identifying roads that are in desperate need of repair work. Getting litter in the streets cleaned up.

This is happening now in Millfield, Sandhill and Pallion.

I want to help the same happen for the people of Hendon, the East End, Sunniside, Ashbrooke and Grangetown.

This is your chance to make a positive change for Sunderland.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service