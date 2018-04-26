Meet the candidates for the Pallion ward in the Sunderland City Council elections

Have your say

Residents go to the polls on Thursday, May 3, to vote in the Sunderland City Council elections.

Here's what candidates in the Pallion ward have to say about why you should vote for them.

Green Party candidate – Craig John HARDY

I have been a proud resident of Pallion for three years and have lived in Sunderland all my life.

As a volunteer, I spend a lot of time listening to people’s views and opinions on health and social care services.

As a councillor, I would use that experience to try to improve these services.

My aims are to push for more waste reduction schemes to combat litter and fly-tipping, make disposal of household rubbish easier and also support local, independent traders.

Vote Green for a cleaner, greener more prosperous Pallion for all.

The Conservative Party Candidate – Grant SHEARER

Like most people I have talked to regarding the local elections I’m disappointed about the state of the city under Labour.

If elected in Pallion I will work hard to address the issues most important to the residents.

Road safety and the condition of footpaths is a concern along with litter and dog fouling.

Like the vast majority of people in Sunderland I fail to understand why after the devastating report into the failed children’s services in Sunderland no councillor has resigned their position.

This is wrong.

I will fight for honest accountable representation in Sunderland.

Liberal Democrat – George Thomas SMITH

I’ve lived in Pallion most of my life, I’ve raised children and grandchildren in this area and believe we deserve better.

I’ve been campaigning for a better deal for Pallion, Ford, St Gabriels, High Barnes, Pennywell and Hylton Lane.

This area has been taken for granted for decades and many people are telling me it’s time for a change.

That is why I am asking people to vote for me on May 3, so I can demand that the council cleans our streets, fixes our roads and stops wasting money.

Labour Party – Elise Anne THOMPSON

I care deeply about our area, which is why I have put myself forward to become part of the Labour Action Team in Pallion.

I have happy memories of growing up in our community and have raised my own family here.

I want to give back to the community.

If elected, my first priority is to fight Government cuts affecting our services.

Fly-tipping, dog fouling and littering are huge problems which I will seek to improve.

I will campaign to protect community projects, which provide vital services to the most vulnerable in our community.